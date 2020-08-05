CVUSD and Teachers Association reach agreement allowing educators to teach remotely

Education

The Coachella Valley Unified School District and Coachella Valley Teachers Association reached an agreement late Wednesday night on its virtual distance program.

Negotiations between the two sides were heating up as the first day of school approached. The big disagreement between both sides was whether it should be mandatory for teachers to be in a classroom when instructing students.

With this new agreement, teachers are able to choose to work remotely or in a classroom until one week before the implementation of the Hybrid Instructional Model.

The Hybrid Instructional Model is the final step before a full return to classes. This scenario would see 50 percent of students alternating with two days of in-class learning and three days of distance learning.

The agreeement also pushes back the first day of classes for CVUSD. Students were set to return to school on next Thursday. The return to school has now been pushed one day.

This is due to the rescheduling of a professional development day originally set for October. The day will be moved to the beginning of the school year.

In addition, when providing distance learning; academic content, classwork, independent work, assignments, projects, synchronous instruction, asynchronous instruction, and live interaction will be combined to meet a daily minimum of 240 minutes per grade level. (TK-12 including Continuation School).

Teachers are also highly encouraged to provide recording of live/synchronous virtual instruction so that students can review the lesson multiple times and for parents to assist in increasing student achievement.

Palm Springs Unified School District has its first day of classes today, while Desert Sands Unified School District students return to class on August 19.

In addition, News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia took a look at one local private school that is set to start in-person classroom.

