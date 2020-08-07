2020 ANA Inspiration rescheduled for next month in Rancho Mirage without spectators

Local Sports Events

The 2020 ANA Inspiration has been rescheduled for September 10 through 13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, without spectators. It will be the first women’s U.S. Major of the year.

The LPGA event was postponed from its traditional March date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The tournament has a robust operational plan which has been established with medical and health and safety specialists to make sure that appropriate measures are in position to meet the high standards required by the State of California and Riverside County Health Department with the health and safety of the players and tournament staff the highest priority," the tournament announced in a press release.

“We appreciate the friendship of our partners at ANA, who continue to support the LPGA Tour through these unprecedented times,” said Mike Whan, LPGA Tour Commissioner. “The champion’s walk at 18 and the jump into Poppie’s Pond are two of the greatest traditions on the LPGA Tour. While we wish we could have fans with us in person to celebrate these exciting moments, ensuring the health and safety of everyone inside and outside the ropes is of the utmost importance.”

“This was such a tough decision to make given the hugely important role our fans play in making the ANA Inspiration, but their health and safety was front of mind as we reluctantly reached this conclusion. It is very comforting that we will be back at Mission Hills Country Club soon to celebrate the tournament’s very special 50th anniversary next March by which time we might hope to be in a position to be able to welcome back all our loyal fans. In the meantime, we are hoping everyone will tune into the extensive TV coverage shown globally to support their favorite players next month competing for this coveted title,” said Alyssa Randolph, Tournament Manager at the 2020 ANA Inspiration.