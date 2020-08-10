Riverside County reports 1,531 new cases, 21 deaths, and 50 fewer hospitalizations since Friday

Coronavirus

Cases Changes Over the Weekend

There were new 1,531 coronavirus cases reported new coronavirus cases since Friday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 41,983.

The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases since July 29 due to glitch with the state's CalREDIE system.

During Monday's public briefing, state health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state has completely cleared a backlog of up to 300,000 coronavirus testing results that developed due to a technological problem with the health agency's database.

Those test results will be filtered to counties for processing over the next few days. Ghaly says the state has quadrupled its capacity for processing the testing results.

When the issue is fixed, officials say there will likely be larger case increases.

The issue has not impacted the county's hospitalization and death county.

Federico said officials do believe the virus is slowing down in Riverside County.

Additional Data

403,340 tests have been conducted so far an increase of 20,524 over the weeekend.

The doubling rate as of Friday remains at 33.3 days. The doubling rate is the number of days it takes for the case total to double. The article will be updated with the latest rate as soon as it is released.

Officials originally projected that by today the county would have a total of 45,865 cases although this was likely impacted by the technical issue.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported deaths since Friday. The total number of deaths is now at 800.

The Coachella Valley reported 7 of the county's deaths.

Palm Springs - 3 deaths

Indio - 1 death

Rancho Mirage - 1 death

Cathedral City - 1 death

Garnet - 1 death

21,898 patients have recovered, an increase of 777 recoveries since Friday.

Hospitalizations

There was a big decrease in hospitalizations over the weekend. The county reported 50 fewer coronavirus patients in the hospital. There are currently still 359 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Riverside County.

Three patients are from correctional facilities and two are Imperial County residents as of August 9, according to the Emergency Management Department.

There was also a decrease in coronavirus patients admitted into the ICU since Friday. The county reported 13 fewer coronavirus patients admitted, bringing the total down to 112.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The valley reported 437 new cases and 7 deaths over the weekend. The Coachella Valley now has a total of 11,316 cases and 259 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,876 cases and 63 deaths. The city reported 101 new cases and one additional death over the weekend.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/10/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 102

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 39

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,528

Deaths: 25

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,100

Deaths: 20

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 41

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 858

Deaths: 16

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 40

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 172

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 38

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,876

Deaths: 63

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 639

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 341

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 107

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 268

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 831

Deaths: 45

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 830

Deaths: 33

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 204

Deaths: 15

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 141

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 165

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 313 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,454 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you