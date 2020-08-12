Riverside County reports 607 new cases, 29 deaths, & 23 fewer hospitalizations

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

There were 607 new coronavirus cases reported new coronavirus cases since Tuesday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 43,983.

The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases since July 29 due to glitch with the state's CalREDIE system.

State health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly did say on Monday that the issue the backlog has been cleared and test results will be filtered to counties for processing over the next few days.

Jose Arballo Jr, county public information officer, confirmed today's case increase is part of the backlog. The county expected to be caught up by today.

The county will hold a update live on Facebook this afternoon at 4 p.m.

County officials have stated that once the issue is fixed, there will likely be larger case increases.

The issue did not impact the county's hospitalization and death count.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

421,273 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 6,897 tests done over the past 24 hours.

The doubling rate as of Tuesday is at 34.7 days. The doubling rate is the number of days it takes for the case total to double.

Officials originally projected that by today the county would have a total of 45,865 cases although this was likely impacted by the technical issue.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 29 additional deaths since Tuesday bringing the total up to 853. The Coachella Valley reported 10 deaths today.

Palm Springs - 3 deaths

Palm Desert - 2 deaths

Indio - 1 death

Cathedral City - 1 death

Desert Hot Springs - 1 death

Coachella - 1 death

Rancho Mirage - 1 death

Musician and actor Trini Lopez was pronounced dead from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, filmmaker P. David Ebersole, who just finished shooting a documentary on Lopez with Todd Hughes, confirmed to the Associated Press.

Details: Musician Trini Lopez dies from COVID-19 complications

22,853 patients have recovered, an increase of 472 recoveries since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations continued to decrease in the county. The county reported 23 fewer coronavirus patient in the hospital today. There are currently 335 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Riverside County.

Zero patients are from correctional facilities and 1 is an Imperial County resident as of August 11, according to the Emergency Management Department.

There was also a decrease in the number of coronavirus patients admitted into the ICU over the past 24 hours. There were 6 fewer patients in the ICU today bringing the total to 106.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The Coachella Valley reported 121 new cases and 10 deaths today. The valley is now at a total of 11,710 cases and 269 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 2,972 cases and 64 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/12/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 103

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 40

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,592

Deaths: 26

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,154

Deaths: 20

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 906

Deaths: 17

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 41

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 179

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 39

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,972

Deaths: 64

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 655

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 357

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 110

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 276

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 851

Deaths: 47

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 864

Deaths: 36

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 211

Deaths: 16

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 144

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 177

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 323 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,471 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you