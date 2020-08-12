Watch live at noon: Gov. Newsom update on coronavirus pandemic
California Governor Gavin Newsom is speaking at noon on Wednesday to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Governor Newsom addressed a data glitch that has backlogged hundreds of thousands of coronavirus and other records. Also Monday, Newsom would not confirm if the computer issue directly led to the abrupt resignation of Dr. Sonia Angell, the state's top health official.
Riverside County numbers
In Riverside County, health officials reported 1,393 new cases, 4 deaths, and 1 less hospitalization between Monday and Tuesday of this week.
The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases since July 29 due to glitch with the state's CalREDIE system.
Jose Arballo Jr, county public information officer, confirmed Tuesday's case increase is part of the backlog. The county is expected to be caught up by Wednesday.
State health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly did say on Monday that the issue the backlog has been cleared and test results will be filtered to counties for processing over the next few days.
Coachella Valley numbers
The Coachella Valley reported 273 new cases and 0 deaths today. The valley has a total of 11,589 cases and 259 deaths.
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 2,942 cases and 63 deaths.
The city of Riverside has the most cases and deaths in the county. Riverside has 6,103 cases and 167 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/11/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 102
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 40
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,580
Deaths: 25
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,135
Deaths: 20
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 4
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 890
Deaths: 16
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 41
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 178
Deaths: 4
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 39
Deaths: 2
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 2,942
Deaths: 63
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 650
Deaths: 16
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 350
Deaths: 8
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 110
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 273
Deaths: 2
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 849
Deaths: 45
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 850
Deaths: 33
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 208
Deaths: 15
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 33
Deaths: 0
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 143
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 172
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 313 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,458 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
