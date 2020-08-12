Watch live at noon: Gov. Newsom update on coronavirus pandemic

California

California Governor Gavin Newsom is speaking at noon on Wednesday to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Governor Newsom addressed a data glitch that has backlogged hundreds of thousands of coronavirus and other records. Also Monday, Newsom would not confirm if the computer issue directly led to the abrupt resignation of Dr. Sonia Angell, the state's top health official.

Riverside County numbers

In Riverside County, health officials reported 1,393 new cases, 4 deaths, and 1 less hospitalization between Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases since July 29 due to glitch with the state's CalREDIE system.

Jose Arballo Jr, county public information officer, confirmed Tuesday's case increase is part of the backlog. The county is expected to be caught up by Wednesday.

State health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly did say on Monday that the issue the backlog has been cleared and test results will be filtered to counties for processing over the next few days.

Coachella Valley numbers

The Coachella Valley reported 273 new cases and 0 deaths today. The valley has a total of 11,589 cases and 259 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 2,942 cases and 63 deaths.

The city of Riverside has the most cases and deaths in the county. Riverside has 6,103 cases and 167 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/11/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 102

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 40

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,580

Deaths: 25

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,135

Deaths: 20

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 890

Deaths: 16

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 41

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 178

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 39

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,942

Deaths: 63

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 650

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 350

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 110

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 273

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 849

Deaths: 45

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 850

Deaths: 33

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 208

Deaths: 15

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 143

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 172

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 313 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,458 cases in the state's jails

