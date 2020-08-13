Cathedral City extends eviction moratorium through Sept. 30

Coronavirus

Cathedral City is extending its ban on residential evictions through September 30.

The ban has been in place since late March and protects tenants facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tenants have to prove they received a notice of eviction for failure to pay rent and that this is related to a decrease of income or out-of-pocket medical expenses caused by the pandemic or local, state, or federal government response to the pandemic.

Tenants have to notify their landlord in writing within 5 days after the day the rent is due in order to be able to take advantage of the protections of the moratorium. "Writing" can be in emails, text messages, or other forms of electronic communications with the landlord or the landlord's representative.

The protections don't mean the tenants won't have to pay the rent. Tenants still have to pay the rent 60 days after the termination of the ban. The moratorium will terminate when Governor Gavin Newsom lifts the state moratorium or if the 4 out 5 councilmembers vote to end it, whichever comes first.

On June 30, Newsom extended the ability for local governments to halt evictions currently through September 30, 2020.