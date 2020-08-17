Riverside County reports 1828 new cases, lowest hospitalizations since June 22

Coronavirus

Case Changes Over the Weekend

There were 1,882 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 47,490.

The county is caught up on the backlog of cases caused by a glitch with the state's CalREDIE system last month.

The issue did not impact the county's hospitalization and death count.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

462,493 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 22,144 tests conducted since Friday.

The doubling rate is at 34.7 days as of Tuesday, however, the doubling rate was not listed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's epidemiology summary. The county made no mention as to why the doubling rate was removed.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 31 additional deaths since Friday bringing the total to 912.

The county reported 1242 recoveries over the weekend. The total is now at 24,931.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations reached another notable low on Monday.

The county reported 18 fewer COVID-19 patients in the hospital over the weekend bringing the total down to 296. This marks the first time the county has had less than 300 COVID-19 patients in the hospital since June 22.

The county has five patients from correctional facilities and there one from Imperial County as of August 14, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county also continued to report decreases in the amount of coronavirus patients admitted into the ICU.

There were one fewer patients in the ICU, bringing the total to 90.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to last month.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,172 cases and 64 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/17/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 114

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,675

Deaths: 27

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,275

Deaths: 21

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 48

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 961

Deaths: 20

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 194

Deaths: 5

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,072

Deaths: 64

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 686

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 387

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 112

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 291

Deaths: 3

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 891

Deaths: 47

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 912

Deaths: 41

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 217

Deaths: 19

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 38

Deaths: 1

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 152

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 190

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 330 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,487 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you