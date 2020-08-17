Riverside County reports 1828 new cases, lowest hospitalizations since June 22
Case Changes Over the Weekend
There were 1,882 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 47,490.
The county is caught up on the backlog of cases caused by a glitch with the state's CalREDIE system last month.
The issue did not impact the county's hospitalization and death count.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Additional Data
462,493 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 22,144 tests conducted since Friday.
The doubling rate is at 34.7 days as of Tuesday, however, the doubling rate was not listed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's epidemiology summary. The county made no mention as to why the doubling rate was removed.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 31 additional deaths since Friday bringing the total to 912.
The county reported 1242 recoveries over the weekend. The total is now at 24,931.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations reached another notable low on Monday.
The county reported 18 fewer COVID-19 patients in the hospital over the weekend bringing the total down to 296. This marks the first time the county has had less than 300 COVID-19 patients in the hospital since June 22.
The county has five patients from correctional facilities and there one from Imperial County as of August 14, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county also continued to report decreases in the amount of coronavirus patients admitted into the ICU.
There were one fewer patients in the ICU, bringing the total to 90.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.
Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to last month.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,172 cases and 64 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/17/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 114
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 44
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,675
Deaths: 27
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,275
Deaths: 21
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 48
Deaths: 4
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 961
Deaths: 20
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 194
Deaths: 5
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 2
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,072
Deaths: 64
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 686
Deaths: 16
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 387
Deaths: 8
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 112
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 291
Deaths: 3
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 891
Deaths: 47
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 912
Deaths: 41
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 217
Deaths: 19
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 38
Deaths: 1
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 152
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 190
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 330 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,487 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Comments