Riverside County reports 710 new cases, 1 death, & 574 recoveries

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

There were 710 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 48,200.

The county is caught up on the backlog of cases caused by a glitch with the state's CalREDIE system last month.

The issue did not impact the county's hospitalization and death count.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

466,997 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,484 tests conducted since Monday.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 1 additional death since Monday bringing the total to 913.

The county reported 575 recoveries since Monday. The total is now at 25,505.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations increased for the first time in a couple of days.

The county reported 4 additional COVID-19 patients in the hospital over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 296.

The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 17, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county did continue to report decreases in the number of coronavirus patients admitted into the ICU.

There was one fewer patients in the ICU, bringing the total to 89.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to last month.

Coachella Valley Numbers

The Coachella Valley reported 149 cases, bringing the total up to 12,458. There were no deaths reported in the Coachella Valley today.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,207 cases and 64 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/18/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 119

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,694

Deaths: 27

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,312

Deaths: 21

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 48

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 966

Deaths: 20

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 195

Deaths: 5

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,207

Deaths: 64

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 695

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 392

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 113

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 294

Deaths: 3

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 896

Deaths: 47

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 928

Deaths: 41

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 219

Deaths: 19

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 38

Deaths: 1

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 155

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 194

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 341 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,535 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you