Riverside County reports 710 new cases, 1 death, & 574 recoveries
Case Changes Today
There were 710 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 48,200.
The county is caught up on the backlog of cases caused by a glitch with the state's CalREDIE system last month.
The issue did not impact the county's hospitalization and death count.
Additional Data
466,997 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,484 tests conducted since Monday.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 1 additional death since Monday bringing the total to 913.
The county reported 575 recoveries since Monday. The total is now at 25,505.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations increased for the first time in a couple of days.
The county reported 4 additional COVID-19 patients in the hospital over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 296.
The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 17, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county did continue to report decreases in the number of coronavirus patients admitted into the ICU.
There was one fewer patients in the ICU, bringing the total to 89.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.
Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to last month.
Coachella Valley Numbers
The Coachella Valley reported 149 cases, bringing the total up to 12,458. There were no deaths reported in the Coachella Valley today.
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,207 cases and 64 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/18/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 119
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 44
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,694
Deaths: 27
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,312
Deaths: 21
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 48
Deaths: 4
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 966
Deaths: 20
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 195
Deaths: 5
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 2
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,207
Deaths: 64
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 695
Deaths: 16
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 392
Deaths: 8
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 113
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 294
Deaths: 3
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 896
Deaths: 47
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 928
Deaths: 41
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 219
Deaths: 19
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 38
Deaths: 1
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 155
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 194
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 341 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,535 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
