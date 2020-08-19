Live at noon: Heat wave, coronavirus & wildfires update from Gov. Newsom

California

Governor Gavin Newsom is delivering an update at noon Wednesday on the state's response to current issues affecting California, including the ongoing heat wave, coronavirus outbreak, and wildfires.

Riverside County renews push to reopen

Officials in Riverside County are appealing to the state to allow a three phase reopening plan to proceed.

Riverside County's Executive Officer, George Johnson sent a letter on August 12 to the state outlining a proposed reopening plan.

“A commitment from the state will provide clarity to our residents that the sacrifices being asked of them will have a connected purpose to both achieve a more stable and sustainable spread of the disease and to reopen portions of our society and economy," George Johnson said in the letter.

The letter also includes several materials and information outlining how Riverside County thinks their reopening plan should look.

Riverside County remains on the state of California's monitoring list. According to the most recent data, Riverside County is above state thresholds in two key indicators: case rate and positivity rate. Hospital capacity and hospitalization metrics are currently within state objectives.

The heat wave has temperatures sizzling in Coachella Valley

The News Channel 3 First Alert Weather Team reports that we remain under an Excessive Heat Warning. If we top out at 115 degrees as predicted, that will tie the record high for the date. The average temperature today in the valley is 106 degrees.

High dew points mean the possibility of more storms throughout Southern California this afternoon.

