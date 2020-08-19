Riverside County reports 430 new cases, 4 deaths, and 487 recoveries
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 48,700.
The county is caught up on the backlog of cases caused by a glitch with the state's CalREDIE system last month.
The issue did not impact the county's hospitalization and death count.
Additional Data
471,011 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,014 tests conducted since Tuesday
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 4 additional deaths since Monday bringing the total to 917. All four deaths were reported in the Coachella Valley.
- Palm Springs - 1
- Indio - 1
- Coachella - 1
- Sky Valley - 1
The county reported 575 recoveries since Monday. The total is now at 25,505.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations increased for the second day in a row, however, it was only by 1 additional patient. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 301.
The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 17, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county also reported 8 additional patients admitted into the ICU since Tuesday. The total now stands at 97.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.
Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to last month.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,235 cases and 65 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/18/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 119
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 44
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,701
Deaths: 27
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,331
Deaths: 22
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 50
Deaths: 4
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 972
Deaths: 20
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 199
Deaths: 4
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 2
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,235
Deaths: 65
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 698
Deaths: 16
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 396
Deaths: 8
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 113
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 298
Deaths: 3
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 900
Deaths: 47
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 938
Deaths: 42
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 219
Deaths: 19
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 1
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 156
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 194
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 359 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,552 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
