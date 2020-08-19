Riverside County reports 430 new cases, 4 deaths, and 487 recoveries

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 48,700.

The county is caught up on the backlog of cases caused by a glitch with the state's CalREDIE system last month.

The issue did not impact the county's hospitalization and death count.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

471,011 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 4,014 tests conducted since Tuesday

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 4 additional deaths since Monday bringing the total to 917. All four deaths were reported in the Coachella Valley.

Palm Springs - 1

Indio - 1

Coachella - 1

Sky Valley - 1

The county reported 575 recoveries since Monday. The total is now at 25,505.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations increased for the second day in a row, however, it was only by 1 additional patient. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 301.

The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 17, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county also reported 8 additional patients admitted into the ICU since Tuesday. The total now stands at 97.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to last month.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,235 cases and 65 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/18/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 119

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,701

Deaths: 27

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,331

Deaths: 22

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 50

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 972

Deaths: 20

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 199

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,235

Deaths: 65

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 698

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 396

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 113

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 298

Deaths: 3

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 900

Deaths: 47

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 938

Deaths: 42

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 219

Deaths: 19

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 1

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 156

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 194

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 359 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,552 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you