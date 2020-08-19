Skip to Content
August 19, 2020
Sheriff’s deputies search for wanted suspect in Coachella

A heavy Sheriff's Department presence was in the residential area near Avenue 51 and Suncrest Street in Coachella Wednesday night searching for a wanted suspect.

Police couldn't confirm what the suspect was for. A helicopter was circling overhead and several streets were blocked off as deputies established a perimeter.

They were announcing over a loudspeaker that a police dog would soon be deployed, warning residents to stay in their homes or leave the area until an all-clear was given.

They were also warning the suspect over the loudspeaker to come out and make contact with the nearest deputy before the dog was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest.

