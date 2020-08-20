Riverside County reports 326 cases, 390 recoveries, & lowest hospitalizations in over two months
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 326 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 48,359.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Additional Data
474,861 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 3,850 tests conducted since Wednesday.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 5 additional deaths since Wednesday bringing the total to 922.
The county reported 390 recoveries over the last 24 hours. The total is now at 26,382.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County reported a big drop-off in hosptializations since Wednesday.
There were 34 fewer patients with COVID-19 in Riverside County hospitals. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 267, the lowest number of coronavirus patients in Riverside County since June 17.
The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 17, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county reported a decrease in patients today. There were 7 fewer patients admitted into the ICU since Wednesday. The total now stands at 90.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the last couple of weeks.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,250 cases and 65 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/18/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 120
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 44
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,710
Deaths: 27
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,342
Deaths: 23
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 50
Deaths: 4
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 977
Deaths: 20
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 199
Deaths: 4
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 2
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,250
Deaths: 65
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 705
Deaths: 16
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 394
Deaths: 8
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 117
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 298
Deaths: 3
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 906
Deaths: 48
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 944
Deaths: 42
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 220
Deaths: 19
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 1
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 155
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 193
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 367 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,570 cases in the state's jails
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
