Riverside County reports 326 cases, 390 recoveries, & lowest hospitalizations in over two months

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 326 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 48,359.

Additional Data

474,861 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 3,850 tests conducted since Wednesday.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 5 additional deaths since Wednesday bringing the total to 922.

The county reported 390 recoveries over the last 24 hours. The total is now at 26,382.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County reported a big drop-off in hosptializations since Wednesday.

There were 34 fewer patients with COVID-19 in Riverside County hospitals. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 267, the lowest number of coronavirus patients in Riverside County since June 17.

The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 17, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county reported a decrease in patients today. There were 7 fewer patients admitted into the ICU since Wednesday. The total now stands at 90.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the last couple of weeks.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,250 cases and 65 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/18/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 120

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,710

Deaths: 27

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,342

Deaths: 23

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 50

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 977

Deaths: 20

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 199

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,250

Deaths: 65

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 705

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 394

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 117

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 298

Deaths: 3

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 906

Deaths: 48

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 944

Deaths: 42

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 220

Deaths: 19

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 1

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 155

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 193

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 367 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,570 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you