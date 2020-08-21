Riverside County reports 526 new cases & 5 deaths; Hospitalizations continue to decrease
Case Changes Today
Riverside County reported 526 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 49,482.
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Additional Data
480,546 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 5,685 tests conducted since Thursday.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 5 additional deaths since Thursday bringing the total to 927.
The county reported 410 recoveries over the last 24 hours. The total is now at 26,792.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County continued to report decreases in hospitalizations for the second day in a row.
Today, the county reported 15 fewer patients with COVID-19 in Riverside County hospitals. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 252. On Thursday, the county reported 34 fewer patients, one of the largest drop-offs in patients since the start of the pandemic.
The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 20, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county also reported a big decrease in ICU patients today. There were 9 fewer patients admitted into the ICU since Thursday. The total now stands at 81.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the last couple of weeks.
Coachella Valley Numbers
The Coachella Valley reported 98 cases and 1 death today.
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,282 cases and 66 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/21/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 124
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 44
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,718
Deaths: 27
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,360
Deaths: 23
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 50
Deaths: 4
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 988
Deaths: 20
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 200
Deaths: 4
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 42
Deaths: 2
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,282
Deaths: 66
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 709
Deaths: 16
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 396
Deaths: 8
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 118
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 302
Deaths: 3
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 910
Deaths: 48
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 951
Deaths: 42
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 221
Deaths: 19
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 155
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 195
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 367 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,587 cases in the state's jails
Notable Headlines
Riverside County could begin accepting waivers from schools for in-person instruction to return. The county may start accepting waivers as soon as next week, according to a county spokesperson.
The county's case rate is below the state's threshold to begin accepting waivers from schools.
Details: Riverside County may begin accepting waivers for in-person instruction next week
This comes just days after the county sent a letter to the state outling a plan to begin the reopening process after labor day.
Phase one would start September 8 and would see the return of indoor services at places like dine-in restaurants, wineries, breweries, places of worship, non-essential indoor office, personal care places like barbershops, nail salons, hair salons, body art, etc.
Full Story: A look at Riverside County's proposed reopening plan
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Comments