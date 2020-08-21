Riverside County reports 526 new cases & 5 deaths; Hospitalizations continue to decrease

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 526 new cases since Thursday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 49,482.

Additional Data

480,546 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 5,685 tests conducted since Thursday.

The county has not provided a doubling rate for any day this week, but the chart shows the rate continues to increase

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 5 additional deaths since Thursday bringing the total to 927.

The county reported 410 recoveries over the last 24 hours. The total is now at 26,792.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County continued to report decreases in hospitalizations for the second day in a row.

Today, the county reported 15 fewer patients with COVID-19 in Riverside County hospitals. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 252. On Thursday, the county reported 34 fewer patients, one of the largest drop-offs in patients since the start of the pandemic.

The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 20, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county also reported a big decrease in ICU patients today. There were 9 fewer patients admitted into the ICU since Thursday. The total now stands at 81.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the last couple of weeks.

Coachella Valley Numbers

The Coachella Valley reported 98 cases and 1 death today.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,282 cases and 66 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/21/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 124

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,718

Deaths: 27

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,360

Deaths: 23

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 50

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 988

Deaths: 20

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 200

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,282

Deaths: 66

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 709

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 396

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 118

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 302

Deaths: 3

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 910

Deaths: 48

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 951

Deaths: 42

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 221

Deaths: 19

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 155

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 195

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 367 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,587 cases in the state's jails



Notable Headlines

Riverside County could begin accepting waivers from schools for in-person instruction to return. The county may start accepting waivers as soon as next week, according to a county spokesperson.

The county's case rate is below the state's threshold to begin accepting waivers from schools.

This comes just days after the county sent a letter to the state outling a plan to begin the reopening process after labor day.

Phase one would start September 8 and would see the return of indoor services at places like dine-in restaurants, wineries, breweries, places of worship, non-essential indoor office, personal care places like barbershops, nail salons, hair salons, body art, etc.

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you