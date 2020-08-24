I-Team takes firsthand look at coronavirus code compliance efforts in Palm Springs

Coronavirus

Face coverings, outdoor-only operations, and social-distancing are all part of Palm Springs' new order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, but what happens when these rules are broken?

I-Team investigator Peter Daut took to the streets to join the city's code compliance officers out on patrol in downtown Palm Springs.

"Our job is to educate, and it's about compliance."

Peter Daut has been covering Palm Springs' coronavirus prevention efforts since the city started to ramp up its enforcement in July.

