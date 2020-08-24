Riverside County surpasses 50,000 coronavirus cases; Hospitalizations continue downward trend

Coronavirus

Case Changes Over the Weekend

Riverside County reported 1,262 new cases since Friday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 50,744.

Check out the county map below

Additional Data

491,918 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 11,372 tests conducted over the weekend.

The county has not provided a doubling rate for any day this week, but the chart shows the rate continues to increase

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 45 additional deaths since Friday bringing the total to 945.

The county reported more additional recoveries than new cases over the weekend. There were 1,615 recoveries which brings the total number of recoveries up to 28,407.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County continued to report decreases in hospitalizations, a trend that started last Thursday.

Over the weekend, the county reported 28 fewer patients with COVID-19 in Riverside County hospitals. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 224, this is the lowest hospitalizations have gone since June 9. Riverside County now has the fifth most coronavirus cases among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Fresno having more patients.

The county has one patient from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 21, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county did report one additional COVID-19 patient in the ICU since Friday. The total now stands at 82.

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the last couple of weeks.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,345 cases and 66 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/24/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 124

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 45

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,742

Deaths: 29

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,406

Deaths: 24

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 50

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,008

Deaths: 21

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 202

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 41

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,345

Deaths: 66

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 724

Deaths: 17

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 404

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 120

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 310

Deaths: 3

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 930

Deaths: 48

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 964

Deaths: 43

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 224

Deaths: 19

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 2

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 158

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 200

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 370 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,589 cases in the state's jails



Notable Headlines

Riverside County began accepting waivers from schools for in-person learning to return.

The county's case rate is below the state's threshold to begin accepting waivers from schools.

County officials also sent a letter to the state outlining a plan to begin the reopening process after labor day.

Phase one would start September 8 and would see the return of indoor services at places like dine-in restaurants, wineries, breweries, places of worship, non-essential indoor office, personal care places like barbershops, nail salons, hair salons, body art, etc.

