Riverside County surpasses 50,000 coronavirus cases; Hospitalizations continue downward trend
Case Changes Over the Weekend
Riverside County reported 1,262 new cases since Friday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 50,744.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Additional Data
491,918 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 11,372 tests conducted over the weekend.
Deaths and Recoveries
The county reported 45 additional deaths since Friday bringing the total to 945.
The county reported more additional recoveries than new cases over the weekend. There were 1,615 recoveries which brings the total number of recoveries up to 28,407.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County continued to report decreases in hospitalizations, a trend that started last Thursday.
Over the weekend, the county reported 28 fewer patients with COVID-19 in Riverside County hospitals. The total number of hospitalized patients is now 224, this is the lowest hospitalizations have gone since June 9. Riverside County now has the fifth most coronavirus cases among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Fresno having more patients.
The county has one patient from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 21, according to the Emergency Management Department.
The county did report one additional COVID-19 patient in the ICU since Friday. The total now stands at 82.
The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the last couple of weeks.
Coachella Valley Numbers
Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,345 cases and 66 deaths.
Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/24/2020)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 124
Deaths: 3
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 45
Deaths: 1
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 1,742
Deaths: 29
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 2,406
Deaths: 24
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 50
Deaths: 4
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 1,008
Deaths: 21
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 202
Deaths: 4
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 41
Deaths: 2
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 3,345
Deaths: 66
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 724
Deaths: 17
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 404
Deaths: 8
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 120
Deaths: 1
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 310
Deaths: 3
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 930
Deaths: 48
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 964
Deaths: 43
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 224
Deaths: 19
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 43
Deaths: 2
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 158
Deaths: 0
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 200
Deaths: 0
· County Jails
There are 370 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails
There are 1,589 cases in the state's jails
Notable Headlines
Riverside County began accepting waivers from schools for in-person learning to return.
The county's case rate is below the state's threshold to begin accepting waivers from schools.
Details: Riverside County schools can now apply for a waiver to hold in-person classes
County officials also sent a letter to the state outlining a plan to begin the reopening process after labor day.
Phase one would start September 8 and would see the return of indoor services at places like dine-in restaurants, wineries, breweries, places of worship, non-essential indoor office, personal care places like barbershops, nail salons, hair salons, body art, etc.
Full Story: A look at Riverside County's proposed reopening plan
Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.
You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).
If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
