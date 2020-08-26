Riverside County reports 338 new cases, 6, deaths; 12,362 recoveries added in past couple of days

News

Case Changes Today

Riverside County reported 338 new cases since Tuesday. This brings the total amount of cases up to 51,538.

On Tuesday, Kim Saruwatari, the Director of the Riverside University Public Health System, announced that the county's testing positivity rate is currently at 9.5%, just slightly above the state's threshold of 8% but a big improvement from the start of the summer when the county's rate was at 16%.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

499,248 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 7,330 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

The county has not provided a doubling rate for any day this week, but the chart shows the rate continues to increase

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 6 additional deaths since Monday bringing the total to 984.

Riverside County reported 12,362 new recoveries today. Prior to today's update, the number of recoveries had been the same since Monday. According to Brooke Federico, the county's public information officer, the delay was due to a change in the way recoveries are calculated. Now, RUHS will include cases in which health officials have been unable to reach the person after 45 days of attempted follow up. This can be due to missing or changed contact information or a patient who doesn't answer or call back.

The total number of recoveries is now at 40,769.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County has been reported decreases in hospitalizations since Thursday, however, today the county reported an increase of 3 additional patients.

The total number of hospitalized patients is now 225.

Riverside County now has the sixth most coronavirus patients among California counties, with Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Fresno, and San Diego counties having more patients. Riverside County only has three more patients than the next lowest county, Sacramento County.

The county has two patients from correctional facilities and none from Imperial County as of August 25, according to the Emergency Management Department.

The county reported one less COVID-19 patients in the ICU since Monday. The total now stands at 78.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

The latest graphs showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the last couple of weeks.

Coachella Valley Numbers

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 3,375 cases and 66 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/26/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 125

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 47

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,768

Deaths: 29

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,432

Deaths: 25

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 51

Deaths: 3

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 1,019

Deaths: 21

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 43

Deaths: 3

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 204

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 3,375

Deaths: 66

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 736

Deaths: 17

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 404

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 121

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 312

Deaths: 3

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 939

Deaths: 48

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 978

Deaths: 43

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 225

Deaths: 19

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 44

Deaths: 2

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 159

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 206

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 375 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,618 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you