Palm Valley School approved for in-person instruction

News

Kindergarten through sixth grade at Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage has been approved by the Riverside County and State Departments of Public Health to open for in-person instruction.

After submitting a waiver to reopen, Palm Valley received approval on Thursday, making it the first local school to get the green light. Palm Valley School began it's 2020-2021 school year virtually on Wednesday.

According to the school's director of admissions and marketing, Abby Sturgeon, Palm Valley's plan is for students to return to campus after Labor Day, on September 8.

Last week, Riverside County announced that schools would be able to start applying for waivers to reopen for in-person instruction due to meeting the threshold of daily cases.

Due to state guidelines, applications at this time can only be approved for transitional grades, kindergarten through sixth grade.

Other local schools with applications pending approval include Desert Chapel Christian School and King's School in Palm Springs.

If Riverside County exits the state coronavirus monitoring list for 14 consecutive days, schools will be able to re-open for in-person instruction without needing an approved waiver.