Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:58 am

College of the Desert students react to starting Fall semester online

College of the Desert online

Today is the first day of Fall classes for students attending College of the Desert. The difference this year is all classes are online due to the pandemic.

News Channel 3 catches up with some COD students after taking their first online class. We learn how it went and how they anticipate this semester to go.

Helpful links for College of the Desert students starting this week

We also reached out to see if any COD instructors can share with us their "first day of school" experience.

In addition, we're waiting for an update from COD as they continue to work on fixing their downed web services due to a malware attack.

College of the Desert website is having issues for users due to malware attack

Our full report airs tonight at 5 p.m.

Back to School / News Headlines / Top Stories

Caitlin Thropay

Caitlin Thropay is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Lifestyle Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News Leader. Learn more about Caitlin here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply