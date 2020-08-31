College of the Desert students react to starting Fall semester online

News

Today is the first day of Fall classes for students attending College of the Desert. The difference this year is all classes are online due to the pandemic.

News Channel 3 catches up with some COD students after taking their first online class. We learn how it went and how they anticipate this semester to go.

We also reached out to see if any COD instructors can share with us their "first day of school" experience.

In addition, we're waiting for an update from COD as they continue to work on fixing their downed web services due to a malware attack.

Our full report airs tonight at 5 p.m.