Riverside County reports first flu-related death of 2020-21 influenza season

Riverside County officials announced that the death of a man in his 80s marks the county's first flu-related death of the 2020-21 influenza season.

The man, identified as a resident of San Jacinto Valley, died last week at Riverside University Health System-Medical Center in Moreno Valley, according to county officials.

Riverside County Public Health director Kim Saruwatari offered condolences to the family and said this is a reminder that residents should get their flu shot as soon as possible.

"There has never been a more important time for someone to get their flu shot because we are also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Saruwatari. "Getting the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent contracting the flu."

Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser added that people should get a flu shot before the end of October.

Health officials cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that all people six months and older receive a flu vaccination each year. Children 8-years-old and under who haven't received at least two flu shots in prior seasons may need two shots to be fully protected. Officials further recommend consulting your primary care provider.

For more information on where flu shots are being offered throughout Riverside County, www.rivcoimm.org.

In addition, health officials say that some of the same preventative measures used to slow the spread of coronavirus can also help to stop the flu, including wearing a mask, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Riverside County reported eight flu-related deaths during the 2019-20 flu season and nine deaths in 2018-2019.

As we reported back in January 2020, number of cases reported in Riverside County during last year's flu season was slightly above average when compared to the past 10 years.

