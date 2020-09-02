Woman hospitalized after big rig crash in Banning reunites with cat

News

An Arkansas woman and cat that survived a big rig crash in Banning last month have been reunited.

Authorities say Mary Taylor of Arkansas was resting in a big rig when the driver crashed on Interstate-10 near 8th Street two weeks ago. Taylor and a colleague suffered injuries requiring hospitalizations.

Long term incident for clean up and repairs to crash customs etc. https://t.co/Q4AGXole8n pic.twitter.com/BrLgnQmtUG — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) August 20, 2020

The cat, named "Miss Kitty," was in the tractor's cab trailer at the time. SHe was able to avoid any serious injuries but did appear to be favoring her back right leg, according to Animal Service officials.

CHP employees initially cared for Miss Kitty at the San Gorgonio Pass station. She was later taken to the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Thousand Palms.

Taylor was finally able to get Miss Kitty back on Tuesday.

"I am just so happy. I thought I'd never see her again. And the animal shelter, they can use all your donations because they took miss kitty in when I didn't know what was going to happen," Taylor said.

Taylor says Miss Kitty is a rescue who was previously abused.

"Her cat is her pride and joy," said Taylor's daughter-in-law. "She always travels with my mother-in-law when she is on the road."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.