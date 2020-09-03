Deputies give group of bighorn sheep safe escort after ending up on La Quinta road

News

A group of bighorn sheep made their way down the mountain onto a La Quinta roadway Thursday afternoon.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were called in to help. Deputies shut down street and traffic around that area as the sheep made their way back

Residents and drivers along the area of Avenue 48 and Washington Street saw a strange sight deputies shut down streets and provided safe escort back to the mountain area.

According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department, it took about an hour to get the bighorn sheep back to the mountain area. Photos show the group taking breaks from the desert heat under trees.

No bighorn sheep were harmed during this movement. The area is back to normal traffic movement.