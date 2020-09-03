Deputies investigate shooting at Circle K in Palm Desert

News

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are actively investigating a shooting at a Palm Desert Circle K Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, said deputies were first called to the area of County Club and Washington Street at approximately 2:15 p.m. to respond to an unknown trouble call.

Deputies found a person with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. No word on the severity of the injuries that the victim sustained.

Gun found at the scene

Deputies remain at the scene conducting their investigation.

There is no other information on this incident at this time, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.