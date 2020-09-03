Flex Alert issued for holiday weekend with potentially record-breaking heat in the forecast

News

California ISO has issued a Flex Alert from Saturday to Monday between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. This calls for voluntary electricity conservation due to high heat and high demand, according to the power grid operator.

The Coachella Valley will be under an Excessive Heat Warning throughout Labor Day weekend, with record-breaking temperatures possible.

California ISO urges consumers to do the following during the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Ahead of time, consumers can prepare by using the following tips: