today at 9:34 am
Published 9:33 am

Palm Springs police investigate body found near dumpster, deem incident a ‘suspicious death’

PS DUMPSTER BODY

A body was found near a dumpster in the Desert Oasis Health lot area in Palm Springs Thursday morning, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Lt. Hutchinson with PSPD confirmed to News Channel 3 that a body was discovered upon officers' arrival around 7:30 a.m. to the site on El Cielo Road. The body was found behind closed doors inside the walled-off dumpster area, Hutchinson said. It has been deemed a "suspicious death" and is under investigation.

The area has been taped off as police investigate the scene. No details on the identity have been released yet. Stay with New Channel 3 for developing information.

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ's morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication.

