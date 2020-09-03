Palm Springs police investigate body found near dumpster, deem incident a ‘suspicious death’

News

A body was found near a dumpster in the Desert Oasis Health lot area in Palm Springs Thursday morning, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Lt. Hutchinson with PSPD confirmed to News Channel 3 that a body was discovered upon officers' arrival around 7:30 a.m. to the site on El Cielo Road. The body was found behind closed doors inside the walled-off dumpster area, Hutchinson said. It has been deemed a "suspicious death" and is under investigation.

The area has been taped off as police investigate the scene. No details on the identity have been released yet. Stay with New Channel 3 for developing information.