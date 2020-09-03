Southwest Airlines starting year-round service to Palm Springs International Airport in 2020

News

Southwest Airlines will be flying to Palm Springs International Airport in 2020.

The airline announced that it intends to start year-round service to both Palm Springs and Miami international airports later this year. The new nonstop route(s) location will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Our service to both of these airports will bring new, relevant options for our core customers. Gradually, they're rediscovering leisure travel across the country as their own situations allow," said Southwest Airlines Chairman & CEO Gary Kelly. "Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time. It matches our available fleet with demand for very popular destinations. Each airport fits our route system exceptionally well. Palm Springs is a great California destination. Southwest has long carried more customers to, from, and within the Golden State than any other airline."

Palm Springs City Manager David Ready expressed the city's excitement in adding Southwest Airlines.

"The addition of Southwest Airlines to Palm Springs International Airport is fantastic news which will have a positive impact on Palm Springs businesses, residents, visitors and the entire Coachella Valley as we all work to recover from the COVID19 pandemic," Ready said.

The additional of Southwest Airlines means that the Palm Springs International Airport will now have 12 airlines with non-stop flights all across the United States and major Canadian Cities.

Flights coming in and out of Palm Springs

AIRLINES NON-STOP DESTINATIONS AIR CANADA Toronto - Vancouver ALASKA Portland - San Francisco - Seattle ALLEGIANT Bellingham AMERICAN Chicago - Dallas - Phoenix CONTOUR Sacramento DELTA Atlanta - Minneapolis - Salt Lake City - Seattle FRONTIER Denver JETBLUE New York JFK SUN COUNTRY Minneapolis - San Francisco UNITED Chicago - Denver - Houston - Los Angeles - San Francisco WESTJET Calgary - Edmonton - Vancouver - Winnipeg

You can learn more about the Palm Springs International Airport at https://palmspringsairport.com/.