Transformer catches on fire at Sentinel Energy Center in North Palm Springs

Firefighters are working to contain a transformer fire at the Sentinel Energy Center in North Palm Springs.

The Sentinel Energy Center is located on the 15000 Block Melissa Lane. The fire was reported at 5:46 p.m. The fire was recently upgraded to a second alarm fire. The Palm Springs Fire Department was called in to assist.

We've had many viewers report seeing a large plume of smoke coming from the area.

There is no further information at this time. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.