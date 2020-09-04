Palm Springs outdoor dining expansion comes just in time for holiday weekend

News

Holiday weekends typically bring in more business and now some restaurants in downtown Palm Springs have more space to accommodate.

Restaurants along Palm Canyon Drive between Tahquitz Canyon Way and Baristo Road can now expand outdoor dining onto the street with an approved permit from the city. That stretch of road will be closed to traffic for the foreseeable future.

The closure is part of Palm Springs' new “al fresco” dining plan city council passed on August 20.

City officials hope this will help businesses that have been struggling due to the pandemic.

According to the city, there will now be a total of seven approved restaurants that will be using the street for dining this weekend.

There are a total of 17 restaurants that will be approved for expanded outdoor dining. Ten of those restaurants will be expanding further onto the sidewalk.

