California Independent System Operator declares “Stage 2” power emergency

News

The California Independent System Operator has declared a "Stage 2" power emergency because of hot weather and surging demand for electricity.

The agency is urging Californians to conserve electricity to avoid rolling blackouts across the state.

If a large enough number of consumers conserve even in small ways, they can help grid operators avoid more serious system emergencies.

The agency recommends the following:

- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

- Defer use of major appliances.

- Turn off unnecessary lights.

- Unplug unused electrical devices.

- Close blinds and drapes.

- Use fans when possible.

- Limit time the refrigerator door is open.