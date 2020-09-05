California Independent System Operator declares “Stage 2” power emergency
The California Independent System Operator has declared a "Stage 2" power emergency because of hot weather and surging demand for electricity.
The agency is urging Californians to conserve electricity to avoid rolling blackouts across the state.
If a large enough number of consumers conserve even in small ways, they can help grid operators avoid more serious system emergencies.
The agency recommends the following:
- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
- Defer use of major appliances.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
- Unplug unused electrical devices.
- Close blinds and drapes.
- Use fans when possible.
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open.
