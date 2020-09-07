New security measures against illegal swimming at Whitewater River

News

There are new security measures are in place at the Whitewater River this Labor Day Weekend.

Security onsite has been hired again this year by the Coachella Valley Water District. The guard said he's turned away dozens of cars since Friday.

This comes after a father and son were swept away and killed by the rushing water in September 2018.

"It just shows how many people don't know how dangerous something can be and that they should be more aware and take precautions," said Shannon Card.

