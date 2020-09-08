7 killed in Aguanga shootout: Investigation uncovers illegal marijuana grow

News

Deputies who were investigating a shooting attack Monday morning that left 7 people discovered an illegal marijuana growing and processing operation.

No suspects have yet been arrested, and authorities have not yet identified any of the 7 people who were shot at a home in Aguanga along the 45000 block of Highway 371, west of Anza, at 12:33 a.m.

Six people were pronounced dead at the home. Another woman later died at a hospital.

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Central Homicide Unit and Hemet Station have assumed the investigation.

Deputies said evidence located at the scene indicated the location was being used to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation. There were more than a thousand pounds of marijuana on the property along with and several hundred marijuana plants.

A suspect search of the area came up empty. Investigators said they are currently working on leads, and the investigation is ongoing.

The department said this appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Central Homicide Investigator Paz at (951) 955-2777.