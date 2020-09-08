Sheriff Bianco discusses killing of 7 people in Aguanga shootout

News

The Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco held a news conference to update the public on the investigation into the killing of seven people at an illegal marijuana cultivation facility in Aguanga early Monday morning.

Full News Conference Below:

The incident was reported at 12:33 a.m. at a home along the 45000 block of Highway 371, west of Anza.

Deputies first responded to a report of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived to provide treatment for the woman. Deputies then found an additional six victims with gunshot wounds as well.

The woman later died at a hospital while the other six victims died at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Departement, evidence found at the scene indicated the location was being used to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation. Over one-thousand pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants were located at the scene.

A suspect search of the area came up empty. Investigators said they are currently working on leads, and the investigation is ongoing.