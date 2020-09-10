All El Dorado Fire evacuation orders lifted in Riverside County

News

All evacuation order & road closures for the El Dorado Fire were lifted in Riverside County, some evacuation orders remain in parts of San Bernardino County.

The fire has burned an estimated 12,610 acres with 23% containment.

The current evacuation orders in San Bernardino County are:

Click the picture to go to the interactive map of evacuation orders/warnings

For the Yucaipa Area - Areas West of Bryant, North of Carter, East of Jeffreys / Cherry Croft between Carter and Oak Glen Road, then North of Oak Glen Road from Chery Croft to Canyon, then East of Canyon Drive from Oak Glen Road to Wildwood Canyon Drive, and areas North of Wildwood Canyon Drive efrom Canyon Drive to the junction with Oak Glen Road.



Oak Glen (partial, see map tool),

All residents located east of Bryant street on Highway 38 including Mountain Home, Forest Falls, Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Jenks Lake Area East to Onyx Summit. Angelus Oaks / Seven Oaks Residents, You must drive North to Big Bear, CA as Highway 38 is impacted by fire. Rock slides are also being reported along Highway 38 where the fire has loosened rocks.

Evacuation Warning, meaning these are voluntary, but you should be prepared to leave at any time.

North of Carter, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38, East of Garnet. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

A Red Cross can be reached at (442) 242-0946, and is located at the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave. Redlands.