JetBlue announces new service from Palm Springs to Fort Lauderdale

JetBlue Airlines announced today it will launch a seasonal nonstop flight service later this year from Palm Springs International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The addition is one of 24 new routes the airline added in locations where additional demand for leisure travel is anticipated, the airline said in

news release Thursday.

The city-owned airport will see twice-weekly flights -- Thursdays and Sundays -- along the new service route starting Dec. 18 through March.

"The city of Palm Springs is delighted that JetBlue will add another terrific nonstop route from PSP that our residents and visitors can enjoy," said Palm Springs City Manager David Ready. "This is terrific news for Palm Springs and the entire Coachella Valley region and we thank JetBlue for their continued investment in Palm Springs International Airport."

JetBlue Airlines said the Palm Springs route will be regularly evaluated along with its other offerings.

"The airline will remain flexible, allowing market demand to determine how long a particular route continues to operate," the airline said.

JetBlue also has additional seasonal flights between Palm Springs and other airports expected start in the near future. Service to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York is expected to begin Nov. 6, and service to Boston Logan International Airport is scheduled to kick off Dec. 19.

Last week, Southwest Airlines announced that it intends to start year-round service to both Palm Springs and Miami international airports later this year.

