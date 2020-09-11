Additional El Dorado Fire evacuation orders lifted

News

The Yuicaipa Police Department announced that additional evacuation orders for the El Dorado Fire have been lifted Friday afternoon.

Evacuation orders have been lifted in all areas east of Jefferson and south of Carter. The Oak Glen area will be open to residents, business owners and employees only, the department wrote.

#ElDoradoFire As residents start to return home, you may have questions. You may review this link with some tips on what to expect when you return. https://t.co/SQ1LlL9AXF @SanBernardinoNF @SBCOUNTYFIRE @sbcountysheriff @CHP_San_Berdoo — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) September 11, 2020

This comes a day after all evacuation orders for the fire were lifted in Riverside County as well.

CURRENT EVACUATION MAP

Click image for interactive map

Evacuations Orders (red)

Yucaipa Area

- From Highway 38, South all areas East of Bryant, North of Carter, East of Jeffreys / Cherry Croft between Carter and Oak Glen Road, then North of Oak Glen Road from Chery Croft to Canyon, then East of Canyon Drive from Oak Glen Road to Wildwood Canyon Drive, and areas North of Wildwood Canyon Drive from Canyon Drive to the junction with Oak Glen Road.

- Oak Glen (partial, see map tool),

-All residents located east of Bryant street on Highway 38 including Mountain Home, Forest Falls, Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Jenks Lake Area East to Onyx Summit. Angelus Oaks / Seven Oaks Residents, You must drive North to Big Bear, CA as Highway 38 is impacted by fire. Rock slides are also being reported along Highway 38 where the fire has loosened rocks.

Evacuation Warning (yellow) - Voluntary, but you should be prepared to leave at any time.

- North of Carter, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38, East of Garnet. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

- Big Bear residents, please monitor the El Dorado Fire and stay informed on fire conditions. Please check social media platforms frequently for updates on the #ElDoradoFire.

- Fire Managers and Big Bear Emergency Agencies issued a Travel Advisory Notice yesterday for visitors to the Big Bear Area, who are urged to consider postponing their travel due to the El Dorado Fire.



A Red Cross can be reached at (442) 242-0946, and is located at the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave. Redlands.

The El Dorado Fire was first ignited on Saturday by a smoke-generating 'pyrotechnic device' at a gender reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. The fire has since burned 13,715 acres with containment at 31%.