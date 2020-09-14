California voters to decide on college admissions and hiring based on race, sex and ethnicity

California

In the November 3rd General Election, California voters will once again consider wether race, sex, ethnicity and other considerations should play a factor in college and university admissions, public employment, and government contracting.

If approved, Proposition 16 would repeal Proposition 209, approved by California voters in 1996, which effectively ended affirmative action programs in the state. The result would be that factors such as race, sex and ethnicity would be considered in California when it comes to college and university admissions, public employment, and government contracting.

From Ballotpedia:

"A "yes" vote supports this constitutional amendment to repeal Proposition 209 (1996), which stated that the government and public institutions cannot discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to persons on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, and public contracting.

A "no" vote opposes this constitutional amendment, thereby keeping Proposition 209 (1996), which stated that the government and public institutions cannot discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to persons on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, and public contracting."



Today News Channel 3 will be speaking with advocates on both sides of the issue, including anti-affirmative action activist Ward Connerly, and Ariana Rodriguez from the American Civil Liberties Union to get their perspectives on the measure.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.