El Dorado Fire expands to 16,490 acres; Containment grows to 53%

Containment on the El Dorado Fire has now gone over 50%.

The fire has burned 16,490 acres since it first sparked up on Sept. 5. Cal Fire determined the fire was started by a smoke-generating 'pyrotechnic device' at a gender reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

The San Bernardino National Forest Service announced containment went from 44% Monday morning to 53% by the evening.

#ElDoradoFire Update 09/14/2020



Incident Management Team 11 Daniel Diaz of the Operations Section giving a recap on fire activity on the El Dorado Fire.https://t.co/Pt5q6YIXRH @CHP_San_Berdoo @SBCOUNTYFIRE @sbcountysheriff @CALFIREBDU — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 14, 2020

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes but most have been allowed to return home.

The area east of Bryant Street on Highway 38 REMAINS UNDER AN EVACUATION ORDER. This including Mountain Home, Forest Falls, Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Barton Flats / Jenks Lake Area east to Onyx Summit.

All residents who have not yet evacuated in the Angelus Oaks area please EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. @CALFIREBDU @CHP_San_Berdoo @sbcountysheriff @SBCOUNTYFIRE — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 14, 2020