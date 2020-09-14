Skip to Content
El Dorado Fire expands to 16,490 acres; Containment grows to 53%

Containment on the El Dorado Fire has now gone over 50%.

The fire has burned 16,490 acres since it first sparked up on Sept. 5. Cal Fire determined the fire was started by a smoke-generating 'pyrotechnic device' at a gender reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

The San Bernardino National Forest Service announced containment went from 44% Monday morning to 53% by the evening.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes but most have been allowed to return home.

The area east of Bryant Street on Highway 38  REMAINS UNDER AN EVACUATION ORDER.  This including Mountain Home, Forest Falls, Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Barton Flats / Jenks Lake Area east to Onyx Summit. 

Click the image for an interactive map of evacuation orders
