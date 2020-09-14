Officials urge Angelus Oaks residents evacuate as El Dorado Fire jumps defense line

News

A second push to get residents out of Angelus Oaks in the San Bernardino National Forest with the 16,490 acres El Dorado Fire jumping a defense line.

We've really seen a lot of movement with this fire, first tearing through the other side of the mountain near Oak Glen. Now, making its way at the ridge of that mountain. Where these communities below were initially evacuated.

But after the fire's forward progress last night, fire officials saying it's really time to get out.

"We are really encouraging everybody that is left here to please evacuate and heed to the evacuation notice in this community," said Tim Pitts, Incident Command Team Public Information Officer.

If you're still here get out now. That's the message fire officials have for the small town of Angelus Oaks.

All residents who have not yet evacuated in the Angelus Oaks area please EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. @CALFIREBDU @CHP_San_Berdoo @sbcountysheriff @SBCOUNTYFIRE — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 14, 2020

"This is a dangerous situation, it could change immediately," Pitts said.

Fire officials are now focusing much of their efforts in an area where there is dense brush and homes among the trees. Officials say the fire jumped a defense line overnight.

"Went into a drainage area between 2 canyons and started what we call a run," Pitts said.

One area our crew saw had flames tearing through the brush and moving south. Most homes, now empty but with signs indicating occupancy.

"Waiting for the fire department to make me leave," said Danny Campbell, an Angelus Oaks resident.

Campbell has evacuated once but he returned and is now waiting it out. In the meantime, he says he's helping out some neighbors.

"I've been going through town, feeding cats, looking for cats, I fed a hamster," Campbell said.

More than 1,300 crewmembers are actively fighting the blaze with some local crews working to protect homes.

"They have been working back up behind uh this division right here, the subdivision of houses to help cut line and just do a contingency line, make sure it doesn't come into this community," Pitts said.

The El Dorado Fire has currently burned 16,490 acres as of Monday evening. Containment is currently at 53%.