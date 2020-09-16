Join KESQ to help families impacted by wildfires in ‘Day of Giving’ on Thursday

News

Devastating wildfires continue to rage across California and other west coast states. On Thursday, KESQ News Channel 3 is taking part in a coordinated fundraising effort to help.

KESQ is joining other ABC affiliate stations in the "ABC Western Wildfires Day of Giving" on Thursday, September 17.

Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

The goal: to help people who are affected by the tragic western wildfires. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters.

According to the Red Cross, "Our work will continue in the weeks ahead, as we closely coordinate with partners and local officials to mobilize a massive relief effort across these states to ensure that our neighbors have food, shelter and comfort."

How you can help

You can help by making a donation, giving blood, or becoming a Red Cross volunteer.

Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

Help people affected by the western wildfires by making a donation today at redcross.org/abc or by calling 866-499-GIVE or 866-499-4483.

MORE: 28 people have been killed and dozens more are missing as fires ravage the West Coast