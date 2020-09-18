Palm Desert restaurant opens during the pandemic

News

In a time when many restaurants have had to close their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, one is opening up in Palm Desert.

Hula's, a taste of Hawaii, opened this week at The Village at University Park, on Cook Street in Palm Desert.

After building successful Hula's locations in Medellin, Colombia and Williston, North Dakota, owners Sandy and Jerry Wong decided to open a third location in the Coachella Valley.

The same week as Hula's opening, it was announced that the Coachella Valley's new sports and entertainment arena would be built just about a mile away.

Catch the full story about Hula's tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3!