Walkers and runners gather in the desert to raise money for Prostate Cancer research

Walkers and runners turned out in the valley today for a "virtual celebration" called the "Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk".

The event was part of a national campaign aimed at raising money for Prostate Cancer research.

Several valley businesses and organizations sponsored the event including Urologic Institute, Palm Valley Pain Management, Halo Diagnostics and News Channel 3.

According to the event website, the fundraising goal for valley participants was $65,000.

Saturday, the walkers and runners raised $74,860.

Some of the event activities happened virtually, or online, and in-person activities happened at different locations in Rancho Mirage.