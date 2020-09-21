Officials identify firefighter killed battling the El Dorado Fire

News

The San Bernardino National Forest has officially identified the firefighter who died while battling the El Dorado Fire burning west of Palm Springs.

The firefighter was Charles Morton, 39, a Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Squad Boss. Morton died on Thursday while engaged in fire suppression operations.





“Thursday evening we lost one of our own. Charlie Morton, Squad Boss for the Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Crew of the San Bernardino National Forest, was tragically killed during efforts to... (continued) pic.twitter.com/pfzmVkGQ0v — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 22, 2020

"Charlie was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times," said U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. "Our hearts go out to Charlie’s loved ones, coworkers, friends and the Big Bear Hotshots. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

A San Diego native, Morton's career started in 2002 when he served as a Corpsman with the California Conservation Corps at the Butte Fire Center in Magalia, moving to

the 2006 fire season with Firestorm Fire Suppression in Chico.

He was with the Forest Service since 2006, beginning with the Truckee Interagency Hotshots on the Tahoe National Forest before moving the San Bernardino National Forest in 2007.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the Morton family at: P.O. Box 63564, Irvine, CA 92602. For FedEx and/or UPS: 1 League # 63564, Irvine, CA 92602 in care of "Support for Charlie."

Morton is survived by his wife and daughter, his parents, two brothers, cousins, and friends.

"He’s loved and will be missed. May he rest easy in heaven with his baby boy," write the Morton family.

The El Dorado Fire has burned 22,588 acres since it first started on September 5. The fire was started by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device" used at a botched gender reveal party over Labor Day weekend in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, according to Cal Fire investigators.

Fire officials said at the time that those involved were cooperating with fire investigators.

