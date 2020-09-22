Live: CA to approve Riverside County to reopen indoor dining, places of worship, nail salons, more

News

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly holds a video news conference at noon on Tuesday. He's expected to announce the weekly update to the coronavirus county tier system, including the movement of Riverside County from the "widespread," or purple, tier to the "substantial," or red, tier.

Riverside County has been approved by the state of California to move into the next phase of reopening, health officials confirmed Tuesday morning.

"We have received confirmation from the state, we will be entering the red tier today," Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in the Board of Supervisors meeting this morning, "and once official announcement is made, may resume activities consistent with that position in the state framework."

What changes from Purple to Red?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

There are no changes for hair salons & barbershops, family entertainment centers, offices, and cardrooms.

What would the change mean for local schools?

The county would have to remain in the red tier for at least two weeks before schools can begin to reopen for in-person classes.

Numerous schools around the county and 5 in the Coachella Valley were able to reopen in-person due to a waiver. Schools had to demonstrate they are able to operate safely before the waiver was approved.

