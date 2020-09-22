First responders honor firefighter killed battling the El Dorado Fire

News

First responder crews lined up outside of the Orange mortuary where a fallen firefighter was transported to on Tuesday morning.

Charles Morton, 39, a Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Squad Boss, died on Thursday while engaged in fire suppression operations during the El Dorado Fire burning west of Palm Springs.

Sharing our deepest sympathies from Chief Vicki Christiansen:



“Thursday evening we lost one of our own. Charlie Morton, Squad Boss for the Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Crew of the San Bernardino National Forest, was tragically killed during efforts to... (continued) pic.twitter.com/pfzmVkGQ0v — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 22, 2020

"Charlie was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times," said U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. "Our hearts go out to Charlie’s loved ones, coworkers, friends and the Big Bear Hotshots. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

Morton was transported from the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office to Ferrara Colonial Mortuary in Orange.

A U.S. Forest Service honor guard, along with the California Highway Patrol, escorted Morton to the mortuary in a solemn procession.

The El Dorado Fire has burned 22,588 acres since it first started on September 5. The fire was started by a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device" used at a botched gender reveal party over Labor Day weekend in El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, according to Cal Fire investigators.

Fire officials said at the time that those involved were cooperating with fire investigators.

