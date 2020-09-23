Bobcat Fire cause, investigators looking at SCE

News

Southern California Edison has turned over a section of an overhead conductor from its transmission facility in the area where the Bobcat Fire started more than two weeks ago, company spokesman David Song said Wednesday.

Federal investigators are looking into whether the fire burning in the Angeles National Forest was sparked by SCE utility equipment.

The El Dorado Fire burns in the San Bernardino National Forest near Oak Glen, Calif., on Sunday, September 6, 2020.Eldoradofire 10

The initial report of fire was near Cogswell Dam in the San Gabriel Mountains at 12:21 p.m. on Sept. 6.

In an incident report filed with the state Public Utilities Commission last week, Edison said its nearby equipment experienced an issue five minutes earlier, 12:16 p.m.

A circuit at a nearby substation experienced a "relay operation," indicating its equipment detected some kind of disturbance or event, Song said.

The raging Bobcat Fire is 38% contained and has burned about 113,307 acres, becoming one of the largest fires ever in Los Angeles County.