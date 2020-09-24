Vegetation fire burning in Coachella near Highway 86

News

Multiple viewers have called in to the newsroom reporting a large plum of smoke on the east side of the Coachella Valley.

Firefighters are working to quickly contain a vegetation fire at the intersection of Highway 86 and Avenue 50.

According to Cal Fire, the fire was reported at 3:19 p.m. A viewer sent in photos via Share@KESQ.com showing an up-close look at the fire.

We have a crew on the way to gather more details, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.