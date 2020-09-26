Governor Newsom signs legislation establishing the nation’s strongest state consumer financial protection watchdog

News

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill authored by local assembly member Chad Mayes.

AB 4-99 aims to protect Californians interacting with the Employment Development Department from falling victim to identity theft.

The Rancho Mirage assemblyman sent out a tweet thanking the governor saying, “This is just the first step in reforming an agency that badly needs it.”

This was one of 12 bills that Governor Newsom signed to protect consumers from financial predators and abusive business practices.