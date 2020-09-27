St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital highlights Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

News

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease past infancy for American children.

It's why KESQ is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Coachella Valley for the second year. According to St. Jude, treatments invented at its hospital have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since we opened more than 50 years ago.

Morning anchor Angela Chen spoke with Jennifer Castell, the Regional Development Manager with St. Jude, for more insight on the important of recognizing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month as well as the giveaway fundraiser.