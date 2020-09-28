Palm Springs apartment tenants complain about living conditions and “lacking” response

Health

Palm Springs apartment tenants complain about conditions and "lacking" response.

Tenants living at a Palm Springs apartment complex are complaining about what they call "sub-standard" living conditions at the complex.

They tells News Channel 3 the problems include plumbing and electrical issues.

They also say vomit, feces and urine is not being cleanup at various locations around the complex.

The tenants say for the most part their concerns and complaints are being ignored.

After several attempts to get a response from Code Enforcement at City Hall, a representative from the department responded to the complex late last week.

