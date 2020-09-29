Military jet crashes near Salton City; 2nd aircraft makes emergency landing in Thermal

News

Military officials confirmed that an F-35B Fighter Jet crashed near Salton City Tuesday afternoon during an air-to-air refueling operation.

Our sister station KYMA in Imperial County is reported the crash was reported at around 4 p.m.

According to radio dispatch first responders said the jet disintegrated.

1stLt Brett Vannier of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, the pilot of the fighter jet was able to successfully eject from the aircraft. They are currently being treated.

UPDATE: Military officials confirm a fighter crashed near Salton City during air-to-air refueling, causing another military aircraft to make an emergency landing in Thermal.



Details: https://t.co/zUdzCumC68 pic.twitter.com/NLiQkdhbrz — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 30, 2020

The second plane involved was a KC-130J, which made an emergency landing near the Thermal airport on Avenue 59 and Polk Street. All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe.

We are learning of an aircraft incident near the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal.

#BREAKING A plane made an emergency landing in a farm field in Thermal just East if the airport. Early reports of 8 on board. It reportedly clipped another plane mid-air. We are live in scene wirh the early details. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/b4rDWJgoat — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 30, 2020

