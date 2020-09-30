Air traffic control recordings give insight into the moments after 2 military planes crash mid-air over desert

News

Recordings from LiveATC.net document the moments after a military cargo plane clipped a fighter plane mid-air above Thermal Tuesday afternoon.

You can hear the pilot declare an emergency. The pilot says that both of their engines are out, the plane is leaking fuel, and is possibly on fire.

The cargo plane made an emergency landing in a farm field in Thermal, while the jet crashed in the desert near Salton City.

Military officials said it happened during an in-flight refueling operation.

The Marine Corps said there were eight people on board; all were reported to be safe following the emergency landing.

